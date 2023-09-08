India begins process to buy 31 predator drones from US

September 08, 2023

India initiates process to purchase more than 30 MQ-9B drones from the US

India has reportedly requested the acquisition of 31 MQ-9B Reaper or Predator-B drones from the United States (US), with the aim of finalizing the deal within this fiscal year. According to the Times of India, the defense ministry has sent a detailed letter of request to Washington for the remotely piloted "hunter-killer" aircraft systems, which also include mobile ground control systems, weapons packages, and other equipment.

Why does this story matter?

This development comes right before Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden's bilateral meeting on Friday and the much-anticipated G20 Summit this weekend. The deal will entail the transfer of technology and assist India's Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in bridging the technological gaps it faces in developing such systems indigenously. Reportedly, the deal was mentioned in a June 22 joint statement issued by the US and India during PM Modi's visit to the US.

31 MQ-9B drones to cost India nearly Rs. 29,000 crore

Notably, acquiring the MQ-9B drones will also reportedly allow the DRDO to indigenously develop high-altitude long-endurance (HALE) drones with the capability of firing precision-guided munitions and missiles at enemies. In the meantime, some reports suggest that India will need to pay close to Rs. 29,000 crore (or around $3.5 billion) to the US for the purchase of 31 MQ-9B drones.

All you need to know about MQ-9B drones

The fighter-sized MQ-9B drone is designed for extended flights of close to 40 hours at altitudes of more than 40,000 feet and is fitted with weapons like smart bombs and air-to-ground hellfire missiles for targeted attacks. This makes it ideal for deploying them for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions. The Indian Navy will receive 15 of the 31 General Atomics high-altitude long-endurance drones, while the Indian Army and Air Force will each receive eight.

India to negotiate for increase in technology transfer

As per the news outlet Hindustan Times, negotiations on the deal will begin once America responds to India's request with a letter of acceptance. The two countries will then enter into discussions, taking into account the cost and terms given by other countries. The report added that India will also negotiate an increase in technology transfer. It is considering doubling the element of technology transfer from the current offer of 8-9% to 15%-20%.

