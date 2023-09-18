Tamil Nadu: AIADMK denies having alliance with BJP

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 18, 2023 | 07:38 pm 3 min read

AIADMK has denied having any alliance with BJP in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu's opposition party, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), clarified on Monday it was not in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the southern state, NDTV reported. AIADMK leader D Jayakumar said any decision on an alliance with the BJP would be made before the general election. This comes as the BJP faces trouble establishing its hold over South Indian states, with resistance reportedly rooted in cultural and historical debates rather than political power struggles.

Why does this story matter?

The AIADMK's decision is being seen as an early disappointment for the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. To recall, in July, too, the AIADMK strongly opposed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), which is the BJP-led central government's move to change the diverse nature of personal and civil laws in the country. It had triggered speculations of some rift between the old allies. Notably, the UCC was a major electoral promise made by the BJP at the Centre.

'Can't set foot here': Jayakumar to BJP state chief

Referring to BJP Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai, Jayakumar reportedly said, "BJP can't set foot here (Tamil Nadu). Your vote bank is known. You are known because of us." "As far as alliance is concerned, it is not there. BJP is not with AIADMK. (The matter) can be decided only during elections," he said. Asked if this was his personal opinion, Jayakumar said, "Have I ever spoken to you in that capacity? I only talk about what the party decides."

Jayakumar slams Tamil Nadu BJP chief over remarks on Annadurai

Jayakumar criticized Annamalai for his remarks on the late Dravidian stalwart CN Annadurai. He warned AIADMK workers wouldn't tolerate any insult to the former chief minister Annadurai. Notably, the AIADMK is named after Annadurai. Last week, Annamalai reportedly claimed Annadurai insulted Hinduism during a 1956 event in Madurai and had to apologize for that. Jayakumar recalled that Annamalai had made critical remarks about several AIADMK leaders, including the late J Jayalalithaa; the party had sought the BJP leader be restrained.

'Annamalai is unfit to be the BJP's state president'

Slamming Annamalai for targeting late AIADMK leaders and icons, which has also triggered the latest controversy, Jayakumar said, "Annamalai is unfit to be the BJP's state president." He added, "He speaks ill of late leaders only to project himself."

BJP struggles to gain foothold in southern states

Following the loss of its last South Indian bastion, Karnataka, to Congress earlier this year, the BJP has been seeking allies to establish a hold over southern states. However, its efforts have been met with strong opposition, while southern states are being hailed as "BJP-free." The BJP is also accused of imposing Hindi on southern states, especially Tamil Nadu. However, it might take advantage of the Sanatan Dharma row involving Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Udhayanidhi Stalin to make headway.

