Sanatan row: Eminent citizens urge CJI to act against Udhayanidhi

Sanatan row: Eminent citizens urge CJI to act against Udhayanidhi

September 05, 2023

262 prominent individuals have written to CJI DY Chandrachud to take suo moto cognizance of Udhayanidhi Stalin's controversial statements

A group of 262 prominent individuals, including retired judges and bureaucrats, have written to Chief Justice (CJI) DY Chandrachud, urging him to take suo moto cognizance of Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's controversial statements. To recall, Udhayanidhi had called for the "eradication of Sanatan Dharma" last week. The letter claimed that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader's remarks amount to hate speech and strike at the core of India's secular Constitution, adding that it could incite communal violence.

Why does this story matter?

On Saturday, Udhayanidhi likened Sanatan Dharma to diseases, saying it shouldn't just be opposed but eradicated. While Udhayanidhi insisted he meant to attack the caste system and other social evils, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other Hindu groups attacked him over his comments. Udhayanidhi's statements landed the opposition's already-struggling Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)—which the DMK is part of—on slippery ground. It now risks losing considerable support since the majority of the country's population is Hindu.

Preserve India's secular character: Letter to CJI

The letter's signatories have accused the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government of undermining the rule of law by not taking action against its youth welfare and sports development minister. They have argued that action is necessary to preserve India's secular character, and the DMK government's inaction amounts to contempt of court and a mockery of the rule of law. The signatories include former Delhi High Court Judge SN Dhingra and former Foreign Secretary of India Kanwal Sibal, among others.

Tamil Nadu BJP writes to governor seeking action

Meanwhile, the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit on Monday wrote to state Governor RN Ravi urging him to direct action against Udhayanidhi under Article 197 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which deals with the prosecution of judges and public servants. Tamil Nadu BJP State Secretary A Ashvathaman said in the letter that Udhayanidhi, the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, gave the speech "with the intent to cause riot."

Udhayanidhi replied to several posts against him with laughing emojis

