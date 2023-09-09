Deadly 6.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Morocco, at least 300 dead

Written by Snehadri Sarkar September 09, 2023 | 11:07 am 2 min read

Powerful earthquake strikes Morocco

A powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake reportedly rocked Morocco on Friday night. As per the Associated Press (AP), the country's Interior Ministry revealed at least 296 people died and over 150 injured individuals were sent to hospitals for treatment. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said that the epicenter of the quake was approximately 71 kilometers southwest of Marrakesh and was felt in the coastal cities as well. The agency also estimated the depth of the quake to be 18.5km (11.5 miles).

Orange alert for economic losses

Morocco's geophysical center, on the other hand, said the quake had a magnitude of 7.2 and occurred in the Ighil district in the High Atlas. Meanwhile, the USGS's PAGER system, which gives preliminary earthquake effect assessments, issued an orange notice for economic losses, meaning that severe damage is anticipated. It also issued a yellow alert for shaking-related fatalities, suggesting that some casualties are possible.

Earthquake triggers major crisis

According to global internet monitor NetBlocks, Friday's earthquake caused power cuts in the region, leading to internet connectivity disruptions in Marrakesh. Some social media footage purportedly showed at least one building collapsing and rubble in the streets. Others showed people fleeing shopping centers, restaurants, and residential complexes and congregating outside. Earlier in the morning, the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces took to X (formerly Twitter) and alerted residents to be cautious about possible aftershocks.

PM Modi reacts to Morocco earthquake

Reacting to the disaster, Indian PM Narendra Modi took to X on Saturday morning to express his heartfelt condolences for the lives lost. "Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the people of Morocco. India is ready to offer all possible assistance to Morocco in this difficult time," Modi tweeted.

Bone-chilling visuals from Morocco

Morocco's history of seismic vulnerability

Reportedly, Morocco is no stranger to earthquakes, particularly in its northern region, due to its location between the African and Eurasian plates. In 2004, a quake hit Al Hoceima in northeastern Morocco, killing at least 628 people and injuring 926. As per Algeria's Civil Defense agency and the Portuguese Institute for Sea and Atmosphere, tremors from Friday night's quake in Morocco were also felt in Algeria and Portugal.

