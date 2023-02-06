World

Second earthquake of 7.6 magnitude jolts Turkey

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Feb 06, 2023, 04:48 pm 1 min read

Another fresh earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck Turkey in less than six hours, Anadolu news agency reported, citing disaster management officials. The second earthquake struck Elbistan in Kahramanmaraş Province in southern Turkey, according to local reports. However, the authorities were yet to access the situation and reveal the casualties. Earlier, an earthquake of 7.8 magnitude struck southeastern Turkey, killing over 1300.

Visuals of second earthquake shared on Twitter

Horrific scenes as second earthquake, reported to be as high as magnitude 7.5, hits southern Turkey.



Here, a news crew in Diyarbakir captured the moment another residential building collapses amid the tremors. pic.twitter.com/5ecNKLYTcs — Gabriel Gavin (@GabrielCSGavin) February 6, 2023

Independent Scientific Organization EMSC confirms reports

#Earthquake (#deprem) confirmed by seismic data.⚠Preliminary info: M7.8 || 13 km S of #Elbistan (#Turkey) || 6 min ago (local time 13:24:50). Follow the thread for the updates👇 pic.twitter.com/kS7s2EQZIE — EMSC (@LastQuake) February 6, 2023