Sanatana row: Udhayanidhi raises discrimination issue, cites President Murmu, Mahabharat

Politics

Sanatana row: Udhayanidhi raises discrimination issue, cites President Murmu, Mahabharat

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 06, 2023 | 11:42 am 2 min read

Udhayanidhi Stalin cited President Droupadi Murmu and Mahabharat to justify his Sanatana Dharma remarks

Amid a massive political uproar over his "Sanatana Dharma must be eradicated" comment, Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin reportedly stood by his comments. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader said the Sanatan philosophy was to blame for numerous societal evils, per NDTV. When asked about any instances of social prejudice, he mentioned no invitation to President Droupadi Murmu during the new Parliament's inauguration to justify. Udhayanidhi also stated his willingness to face any legal consequences for his words.

Why does this story matter?

On Saturday, Udhayanidhi compared Sanatana Dharma to a sickness, saying it should not only be opposed, but eradicated. While Udhayanidhi said he was addressing the caste system and other societal ills, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other Hindu organizations condemned him. Udhayanidhi's remarks also left the opposition bloc, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), of which the DMK is a member, open to BJP attack.

Stalin cites Mahabharat's story of Dronacharya, Ekalavya

Emphasizing the discrimination issue, Udhayanidhi cited Mahabharat, saying, "Teachers are incomparable people who always think only about the future generations. The bond between our Dravidian movement and teachers who preach virtue without asking for thumbs." The reference to teachers asking for "thumbs" relates to Dronacharya, the teacher of the Pandavas and Kauravas, who asked Ekalavya, a tribal boy, for his right thumb as an honorarium once it became clear that he was a greater archer than Arjun.

DMK's long-standing opposition to Sanatana Dharma

Reportedly, the DMK has opposed the Sanatana Dharma for decades, based on the rationalist principles of Periyar. The party has also reportedly gained a significant political advantage by opposing the caste-based discrimination allegedly prevalent in Sanatana Dharma. It believes that for several centuries, a large section of people were oppressed by practitioners of Sanatana Dharma, who allegedly used caste to deny them equality, education, and entry into places of religious worship.

BJP demands action against Udhayanidhi

Meanwhile, the BJP has denied Udhayanidhi's allegations that Murmu was not invited. Furthermore, the party demanded action against him for his controversial remarks, which they claim are equivalent to "a call for genocide." BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said he has written to the Tamil Nadu Governor seeking his sanction to initiate action against Udhayanidhi. Udhayanidhi's comment has also reportedly exposed the INDIA to BJP attacks ahead of a series of state elections by year-end and the general election next year.

Share this timeline