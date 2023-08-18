Chhattisgarh: BJP pits nephew Vijay Baghel against uncle CM Baghel

Written by Prateek Talukdar August 18, 2023

The BJP has fielded Durg MP Vijay Baghel against his uncle CM Bhupesh Baghel in Patan

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled its first list of candidates for the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, setting the stage for a potential "nephew versus uncle" showdown in the crucial Patan constituency. The list features Durg MP Vijay Baghel, nephew of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who currently represents the Patan Assembly constituency. This election will mark the fourth time the Baghels face each other in Patan, with Vijay having previously defeated his uncle in the 2008 assembly elections.

Why does this story matter?

With assembly polls scheduled in Chhattisgarh later this year, the BJP reportedly held its Central Election Committee (CEC)'s meeting unusually early and released the first list of 21 candidates on Thursday. To recall, CM Bhupesh, a Congress stalwart, ended the party's 15-year rule in the state in the 2018 assembly election. The BJP is now hoping that the Durg MP will put up a formidable challenge before the CM.

All eyes on Congress's list

Notably, Patan is CM Bhupesh's home turf and he has won five times in the constituency. Vijay defeated his uncle in the 2008 Assembly polls, but lost to him in 2013 and didn't contest the 2018 Assembly election. However, it remains uncertain if the Congress will move CM Bhupesh to another seat for the assembly polls. The upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly elections will serve as a litmus test for both the BJP and Congress before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

All 21 seats currently held by Congress

The BJP's early announcement of candidates for 21 seats, where it suffered defeat in the 2018 election, is viewed as a strategic move to provide nominees with ample time for canvassing. The party has nominated five women in the first list. Among the 21 constituencies, 10 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes and one for Scheduled Castes. This decision highlights the importance the BJP has placed on the state elections, which will set the stage for the Lok Sabha polls.

