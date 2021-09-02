Chhattisgarh: Woman accuses husband of forceful religious conversion

Based on the woman's complaint, a case was registered against her husband, his parents, brother, and sister-in-law on Wednesday at Chhavni Police Station

A 21-year-old woman in Chhattisgarh's Durg district has lodged a case against her husband, accusing him of forcibly converting her religion for marriage, indulging in unnatural sex with her, and harassing her for dowry, an official said on Thursday. Based on her complaint, a case was registered against her husband, his parents, brother, and sister-in-law on Wednesday at Chhavni Police Station, the official said.

Details

His mother, sister-in-law are absconding: Police

"The woman's husband, his father, and brother were arrested, while his mother and sister-in-law are absconding," Chhavni Police Station house officer Vishal Son said. The woman, a native of JP Nagar in Chhavni area of Durg district, in her police complaint said she was in a relationship with the 25-year-old man from the same locality.

Background

They left their homes in December, got married in Kolkata

"In December last year, she and the man left their homes without telling anyone, following which her parents had lodged a missing person's complaint," Son said. "The couple returned in February and informed the Chhavni police that they had married in Kolkata and also produced documents in support of it. Since then, the woman was living in the house of her in-laws," he added.

Further details

She alleged that her husband pressurized her to eat beef

"On Wednesday, the woman reached the police station and filed a complaint, alleging that her husband forcibly converted her religion before marriage in Kolkata and also pressurized her to consume beef," he said. "She further alleged that her husband indulged in unnatural sex with her. She also accused her father-in-law, mother-in-law, husband's brother, and sister-in-law of harassing her for dowry," the official said.

Quote

Case registered under Chhattisgarh Freedom of Religion Act-1968

"The case was registered against the accused under IPC Section 377 (unnatural offenses) and Section 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), provisions of the Chhattisgarh Freedom of Religion Act-1968 and the Dowry Prohibition Act-1961," the police official said.