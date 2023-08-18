Cylinder prices, Kisan scheme: Centre plans changes for 2024 polls

Written by Snehadri Sarkar August 18, 2023 | 12:37 pm 3 min read

2024 general elections: Central government's likely changes to key schemes

The central government, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is reportedly contemplating three major strategic changes ahead of the highly anticipated 2024 Lok Sabha elections. From reducing the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders to increasing the payout under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, here is how the Centre is reportedly planning for next year's polls.

Why does this story matter?

After a landslide defeat in Karnataka to Congress earlier this year, the BJP is now focused on retaining its power in the upcoming general elections. The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), which is made up of 26 opposition parties, has put more pressure on the BJP camp. INDIA is a political alliance that has sworn to dethrone the saffron brigade at the Centre in the 2024 general polls.

Government planning to reduce LPG cylinder prices

According to sources in the know, the BJP-led central government might consider bringing down the prices of LPG cylinders, which have almost doubled in the past three years. Though global prices determine LPG pricing, and India imports 60% of its LPG for domestic use, the saffron brigade reportedly received feedback that its women voters were unhappy.

Politics over reducing cooking gas cylinder costs

It's noteworthy that cylinders were priced at over Rs. 1,100 in Karnataka under the rule of former Chief Minister and BJP MLA Basavaraj Bommai, reported Bankbazaar. In Congress-ruled states like Rajasthan, the state government is offering the LPG cylinder for Rs. 500. The grand old party has also vowed to provide LPG cylinders for Rs. 500 if they come to power during the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, News18 reported.

Centre planning to accelerate 'Har Ghar Jal' scheme

On the other hand, the Centre also plans to expedite the ambitious "Har Ghar Jal" scheme. While the aim was to achieve 100% tap water connections by 2024, the government allegedly wants to complete most of the work before the general polls. Currently, around 67% of households have access to tap water, which is a significant rise from 17% four years ago.

Significance of 'Har Ghar Jal' scheme for BJP

Reportedly, BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh has benefited the most under the drinking water scheme, with more than 1.5 crore households reportedly having tap water connections. It has achieved 58% coverage so far. In comparison, opposition-led states like West Bengal and Rajasthan lag behind at 37% and 43% coverage, and the BJP might use this gap to highlight the opposition's shortcomings in implementing this transformative scheme.

Centre looking to boost PM Kisan payouts for farmers

In another major move, the central government plans to increase the payout under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, which provides Rs. 6,000 to farmers every year in three equal installments of Rs. 2,000. Reports claimed that the saffron brigade and the Centre allegedly received feedback from the ground that farmers do want a hike in the payout under this scheme.

