Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 19, 2023 | 07:57 pm 3 min read

Security plan has been overhauled in Jammu and Kashmir amid renewed terror threat along LoC

Security agencies have raised fresh concerns over increased infiltration of terrorists along the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir, according to NDTV. Although cross-border infiltration has been at its lowest this year, a recent surge in infiltration attempts has reportedly resulted in the revamping of the security plans, it reported. According to senior officials, Pakistan's strategy allegedly appears to involve pushing more terrorists into the region, even if 20-30% are killed in encounters.

Why does this story matter?

The revelation is crucial in view of the Centre's development efforts in J&K ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The central government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been boasting about the restoration of normalcy and security forces cracking down on terrorists in J&K. Earlier, it also claimed to have apprehended an underground network of terror supporters and sympathizers and disrupted a terror financing module.

Security forces reorganize deployment strategy

Security forces are using new plans to restore peace in J&K's twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch following the incidents of terror-related casualties, officials told NDTV. Reportedly, as many as 26 security personnel and seven civilians have been killed in these districts since October 21, 2021. To counter the terrorists targeting the Rajouri-Poonch belt, security forces are executing more aggressive intelligence-based cordon and search operations.

Delimitation of legislative constituencies may have intensified alienation

Furthermore, a recent Human Rights Report by the Forum of Human Rights for Jammu and Kashmir reportedly highlighted the resurgence of militancy in the Poonch and Rajouri districts, supported by cross-border forces from Pakistan-controlled territories. The report also suggested that the 2022 delimitation of legislative constituencies, which added Poonch and Rajouri to Kashmir's Anantnag, may have intensified alienation in these Muslim-majority areas amid a deepening communal divide in Jammu.

J&K saw lowest terror violence in decade: Data

Data released by the South Asia Terrorism Portal (SATP) last month revealed there were 27 terror-related killings in J&K between January and June this year, reportedly the lowest number recorded since 2012, when 26 such killings were recorded in the union territory. J&K reportedly also saw a decline in infiltration attempts this year, with zero "net infiltration" in the UT. This is a significant drop from 141 instances of infiltration recorded in 2019.

42 terrorists killed in J&K this year

According to SATP, 2022 ranks second in terms of terrorist deaths in J&K when a record 130 terrorists were killed out of 169 terror-related incidents. In 2020, 134 terrorists were killed, the highest in over a decade. Interestingly, at 123, the number of terror-related events was also at a seven-year low between January and June 2023 compared to 270 instances in the same period last year. Meanwhile, 42 terrorists have been killed in the region this year so far.

