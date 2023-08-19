Moose Wala's murder planned in UP, Pakistani weapons used: Report

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 19, 2023 | 06:48 pm 3 min read

Sidhu Moose Wala's murder was planned in Uttar Pradesh

The murder plan of Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala, who was killed last year, was allegedly hatched in Uttar Pradesh by the dreaded Bishnoi gang led by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, reported NDTV. The group had reportedly intended to murder another high-profile person in UP but shifted their focus to Moose Wala after their original plan failed. Reportedly, the revelation comes after photographs of the gang members—including accused sharpshooters—in Ayodhya and Lucknow with weapons smuggled from Pakistan surfaced.

Why does this story matter?

Moose Wala was murdered in May 2022 in a suspected gang war. Bishnoi and his close associate Goldy Brar were named the main conspirators of the murder. Furthermore, Brar revealed that the murder of Moose Wala was part of revenge for the alleged killings of his cousin Gurlal and Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera. Officials said that the latest revelations would help them join the missing links in the Moose Wala case.

Imported weapons from Pakistan uncovered

Days before Moose Wala's assassination, Bishnoi gang members stayed at the farmhouse in Ayodhya owned by a local leader Vikas Singh, per India Today. They reportedly practiced using weapons, including modern pistols from Pakistan, which were later used to fire over 100 bullets at the singer. Meanwhile, investigators are working on identifying the gang's associates in Uttar Pradesh. The Delhi Police is also planning to take the arrested sharpshooter and Bishnoi's close aide, Sachin Thapan, to Ayodhya for further investigation.

Authorities unearth deadly murder plot

The photographs unearthed through investigation reportedly showed some of the Bishnoi gang's sharpshooters like Thapan, Sachin Bhiwani, and Kapil Pandit in UP. Thapan was extradited from Azerbaijan earlier this month and was remanded to police custody for 10 days. Last week, an international arms dealer, Dharmanjot Singh Kahlon, who has links to gangsters Bishnoi and gangster, was detained in California. Kahlon is accused of supplying the weapons used in Moose Wala's murder.

NIA extradited Vikram Brar last month

Last month, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested another accused in the Moose Wala murder case, Vikramjeet Singh, alias Vikram Brar, after he was deported from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Vikram is said to be a key aide of Bishnoi and is accused of carrying out targeted killings, extortion, and smuggling weapons with the help of Bishnoi, Brar, and others.

Know about Moose Wala's assasination

Moose Wala (28) was shot dead in his car in Jawaharke village of Mansa district, Punjab, on May 29 last year. Locals found him collapsed in the driver's seat after the attackers fired more than 30 rounds at him. The incident occurred a day after the Punjab government reduced his security cover. The inquiry into Moose Wala's killing found that the murder was precisely planned and executed, as gunmen had been tailing him for a few days.

