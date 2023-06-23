India

Uttar Pradesh: 12-year-old boy held for allegedly raping baby girl

Written by Ayushi Goswami June 23, 2023 | 07:23 pm 1 min read

The accused has been sent to a juvenile home

A 12-year-old boy was held on Thursday for allegedly raping a one-year-old girl in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, the Indian Express reported, quoting officials. According to the complaint filed by the baby's father, the boy is known to the family, and the incident occurred on Wednesday. The minor has now been sent to a juvenile home in Agra.

Accused took baby in desolate place

The complaint said the victim's nine-year-old sister was giving the baby milk in a bottle when the boy told her he would take the child and return soon. The accused then reportedly took the baby to a desolate place, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her. He left the baby home in a bleeding condition after about half an hour, the complaint added.

Incident took place in absence of parents

As per the complaint, the incident occurred when the child's parents were not at home. When the mother returned, she noticed her baby bleeding and asked her elder daughter about what had happened. The parents then rushed to the police station to lodge a complaint. The police said the child was being treated at a government hospital in Aligarh.

