J&K: NIA raids 12 locations in terror conspiracy case

Written by Prateek Talukdar May 02, 2023, 04:20 pm 2 min read

The NIA raided 12 locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror conspiracy case registered in 2022

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out searches at 12 locations in various districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, reportedly in connection with a terror conspiracy case registered in 2022. Multiple teams of the NIA, in coordination with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the union territory's security personnel, reportedly conducted the searches in Awantipora, Pulwama, Anantnag, Srinagar, Jammu, and Poonch districts.

Why does this story matter?

The action comes days after a terror attack on an Indian Army truck killed five soldiers in Poonch district on April 20.

The truck was reportedly carrying fruits, vegetables, and similar items to a village for an iftar.

Security agencies believe seven to eight terrorists associated with the Jaish-e-Mohhamed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) carried out the attack with support from locals.

Woman detained, mobile phones, SIM cards seized

The NIA carried out search operations at the residences of Mohammad Yusuf Wani in Pulwama's Wahipora and Fayaz Ahmad Sofi in Chandpora Kanelwan of Bijbehara. A woman in Poonch has been detained, and several mobile phones and SIM cards have been seized, Times Now reported. Earlier, a Gujjar man and his associate from the Poonch-Rajouri area were arrested for allegedly helping terrorists with logistics.

OGWs conspiring to spread terrorism

The NIA also conducted searches at Kulgam, Pulwama, Anantnag, Sopore, and Jammu districts in December last year in connection with the terror conspiracy case. The case was filed based on intelligence inputs that the cadres and overground workers (OGWs) of several banned terrorist groups were hatching subversive plots to spread terrorism in the region at the behest of their Pakistani handlers.

NIA suo moto registered case

The NIA registered the case suo moto in June last year. Officials said that terrorists were carrying out attacks using cyberspace in the erstwhile state. They said the militants were hatching plots to target minorities and security personnel and disturb communal harmony.