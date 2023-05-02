India

Police to investigate QR code boards seeking donations outside Kedarnath-Badrinath

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 02, 2023, 03:46 pm 1 min read

Kedarnath and Badrinath temples attract millions of devotees every year

The Uttarakhand Police on Monday registered cases against unidentified accused for installing boards with QR codes and seeking donations outside the gates of Kedarnath and Badrinath temples, reported PTI. The move comes after the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee lodged a complaint with the police and requested an investigation. "Cases under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code were registered," Superintendent of Police Pramendra Dobhal said.

Temples do not use UPI mode for transactions

According to Ajendra Ajay, chairman of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, the unauthorized boards were removed on Thursday and Saturday (April 25 and 27), the days Kedarnath and Badrinath opened to devotees, respectively. He added that the temple committee does not use the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) mode for financial transactions. Notably, the two temples in Uttarakhand attract millions of devotees every year.