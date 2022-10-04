India

Uttarakhand: 10 mountaineers killed in avalanche; 8 rescued, many missing

CM Pushkar Dhami said a major rescue operation with several disaster response teams is underway.

In an unfortunate incident, 28 mountaineers were trapped under an avalanche at the Draupadi Ka Danda-2 mountain peak in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, officials said. While eight have been rescued, 10 lost their lives in the deadly avalanche; the others are missing. The avalanche reportedly occurred at 9:00 am at an altitude of 16,000 feet. Those trapped are trainees of a Uttarkashi mountaineering institute.

Details Rescue operations underway

All the trapped mountaineers belonged to the Nehru Mountaineering Institute (NIM) in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, NDTV reported. Efforts are underway to bring the others to safety. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Indian Army, and the Indo-Tibetian Border Police (ITBP) are engaged in rescue operations. Indian Air Force (IAF) also deployed two Cheetah helicopters for rescue-relief operations.

Twitter Post 10 trainees dead, confirms mountaineering institute

Ten killed in avalanche in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district: Nehru Institute of Mountaineering Principal Amit Bisht — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 4, 2022

Information Where did the avalanche occur?

Per reports, the mountaineering trainees were hit by the avalanche at 9:00 am on Tuesday. ITBP PRO Vivek Pandey said the trainees hoped to reach Draupadi Ka Danda-2 mountain peak, located at 18,000 feet. The rescued trainees are reportedly being flown to a helipad nearby and will be taken to Dehradun. NIM's Principal Amit Bisht confirmed to PTI that 10 trainees lost their lives.

Twitter Post SDRF teams leave for rescue operations

Uttarakhand | SDRF teams leave from Sahastradhara helipad in Dehradun to rescue the trainees trapped in an avalanche in Draupadi's Danda-2 mountain peak pic.twitter.com/kYRRgLAwwh — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 4, 2022

Quote 'Rapid rescue operations underway'

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "Rapid relief and rescue operations are being carried out... After speaking with Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh, we have requested to take Army's help to speed up the rescue operations... The central government will grant all possible help."

Twitter Post Rajnath Singh expresses grief over deaths

Deeply anguished by the loss of precious lives due to landslide which has struck the mountaineering expedition carried out by the Nehru Mountaineering Institute in Uttarkashi. My condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones. 1/2 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 4, 2022