Uttarakhand: 25 dead after bus falls into gorge in Pauri

Written by Priyali Dhingra Oct 05, 2022, 10:09 am 2 min read

At least 40-42 people were on the bus when it overturned into a gorge.

At least 25 people lost their lives in a tragic bus accident in the Pauri Garwhal district of Uttarakhand on Tuesday. A bus carrying about 40 was returning from a wedding when it plunged into a gorge near Simdi village, reports said. Officials conducted midnight rescue operations and managed to pull out at least 21 people safely. Condolences are pouring in for the deceased.

Details 21 rescued by state officials

According to The Hindu, at least 40-42 people were on the bus when it overturned into a gorge in the Birokhal area of Dhumakot. "Twenty-five people were found dead in the Pauri Garwhal bus accident that took place last night...Police and SDRF rescued 21 people overnight; the injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals," Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar told ANI.

Twitter Post Watch: Uttarakhand police conduct midnight rescue operations

Wedding CM takes stock of rescue operations

Per the disaster control room, the bus was going to Bironkhal from Laldhang. At around 8 pm, it fell into a 500m gorge. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took stock of the rescue operations and said, "We are trying to provide all possible help. The teams have been deployed and the locals are also helping in the rescue."

Twitter Post Bus left wedding on Tuesday evening

Pauri Garwhal bus accident | A wedding procession had left in a bus from here, Laldhang; an accident occurred. Info is being taken from the family members. Rescue operation is still underway by Pauri Police SDRF at the spot: Haridwar SP City Swatantra Kumar Singh#Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/GRM1b1Z9y2 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 4, 2022

Quote President, CM Dhami express grief

Taking to Twitter, President Droupadi Murmu said, "My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this accident. I wish the injured a speedy recovery." CM Dhami added, "In this hour of grief, our government stands with the bereaved family members."

Twitter Post PM Narendra Modi offers condolences

The bus accident in Pauri, Uttarakhand is heart-rending. In this tragic hour my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those who have been injured recover at the earliest. Rescue operations are underway. All possible assistance will be provided to those affected: PM Modi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 5, 2022