BJP may plan 'Nuh-like riots' in MP before elections: Digvijaya

Written by Snehadri Sarkar August 20, 2023 | 10:38 am 3 min read

Digvijaya Singh makes big claims, says BJP planning to create 'Nuh-like riots' in Madhya Pradesh

Veteran Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh on Saturday reportedly claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was planning Nuh-like riots in the state ahead of the assembly elections. The Rajya Sabha MP further claimed that the motive behind this alleged move of the saffron brigade is the resentment against the ruling party in the state.

Why does this story matter?

On July 31, communal riots rocked the Nuh district of Haryana and spread to other neighboring regions, including Gurugram and Delhi, after a Muslim mob allegedly pelted stones at a religious procession organized by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bajrang Dal. While six people died, over 200 sustained injuries. Now, Singh's allegations against the BJP have raised eyebrows in the political circles.

Details on Singh's 'riot' claims

As per The Hindu, the Congress leader's latest attack on the BJP came while addressing the gathering at an event called "Vidhik Vimarsh," or "Legal Consultation," at the BSS College in Bhopal. Reportedly organized by the grand old party, the event was attended mostly by lawyers. Furthermore, MP Congress supremo Kamal Nath also attended Saturday's event.

Here's what Singh said during address in Bhopal

"I am receiving information that the BJP is planning to incite riots, much like the ones they orchestrated in Nuh, Haryana," the senior Congress leader was quoted as saying by India TV. "There seems to be a calculated strategy to provoke such riots. The BJP seems to believe that there is considerable dissatisfaction against us today," Singh added.

Hopefully, we'll form next government in MP: Singh

While referring to the 2018 assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Singh further said, "Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha made thousands of advocates stand by the Congress." "We formed the government then (in 2018). Again, a large number of lawyers have assembled here. Hopefully, we are going to form the next government in MP," India Today quoted him as saying.

Congress won 2018 polls, but BJP soon returned to power

To recall, the Congress won the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections. However, the Nath-led government collapsed after 22 Congress MLAs led by Jyotiraditya Scindia later joined the BJP. This marked the BJP's return to power in March 2020.

BJP bashes Singh over riot remarks

Reacting to the Congress leader's remarks, Madhya Pradesh BJP President VD Sharma reportedly said that Singh had no other work besides targeting the BJP. He also claimed the saffron party only does politics of development. According to The Free Press Journal, Sharma further alleged that Singh adds "nonsense value" to the Congress, and his only job was to create contentious issues.

Recalling Singh's earlier attack on BJP

This is not the first time Singh has attacked the BJP. Last week, he accused the BJP-led state government of corruption in numerous sectors and referred to the Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya as an example. As per the Congress leader, thousands of crores of rupees were collected for the temple, but no report to the public has been provided regarding it till now.

