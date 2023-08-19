Money laundering case: ED issues summons to Hemant Soren

Politics

Money laundering case: ED issues summons to Hemant Soren

Written by Snehadri Sarkar August 19, 2023 | 05:50 pm 3 min read

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren asked to join ED probe next Thursday

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reportedly issued a summons to Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday in an alleged money laundering scam case. The central probe agency has asked Soren to take part in its investigation process on Thursday, reported news agency ANI, citing sources.

Why does this story matter?

It is worth noting this latest development comes days after the Jharkhand CM was previously summoned by the ED to appear on Monday in connection to an alleged land-grabbing case. However, Soren did not appear before the probe agency as he was reportedly busy with the preparations for the Independence Day celebrations in the state on Tuesday.

Soren's previous response to ED's summons

Reacting to his previous summons concerning the alleged land-grabbing scam, Soren accused the ED of targeting him just because he does not align with the central government. He also pointed out that he had already provided details of his movable and immovable assets to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) during a 2020 inquiry against his father, Shibu Soren. He suggested that the ED could obtain this information from the CBI.

ED attempting to tarnish reputation: Soren

In a letter to the ED, Soren alleged that the ED deliberately chose Monday (August 14) for the previous summons, knowing he was scheduled to hoist the national flag on the occasion of the country's 77th Independence Day. Furthermore, he also argued that this was an attempt to tarnish his reputation, as well as that of Jharkhand's democratically elected government and its people.

Know about ED's probe into land scam case

It is unclear whether the latest summons to Soren pertains to the land-grabbing case or a different one. Notably, the ED is probing over a dozen land deals wherein a gang of bureaucrats, middlemen, and mafias reportedly forged documents from 1932 to grab land. Earlier this year, a special court sent Jharkhand IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan to jail after the ED arrested him on May 6 for his reported links to money laundering in the alleged illicit land deals.

ED conducted several raids in Bihar, Bengal, Jharkhand

Moreover, the central probe agency had also conducted several raids at different locations in Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal in connection to the land scam. Sources earlier told ANI that the now jailed IAS officer Ranjan, while serving as the Ranchi deputy commissioner, purportedly used the Kolkata Registry Office to forge documents in the alleged land scam case.

Share this timeline