INDIA's Mumbai meeting: Kapil Sibal's surprise appearance ruffles feathers

Written by Prateek Talukdar September 01, 2023 | 05:25 pm 3 min read

Congress leaders were reportedly miffed after the unexpected entry of Kapil Sibal at the opposition alliance INDIA meeting in Mumbai

Congress leaders were reportedly miffed after the unexpected entry of Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, who quit the grand old party last year, at the opposition alliance's meeting in Mumbai on Friday. Reports said Sibal was not an official invitee, and his presence caused disquiet among leaders, especially Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal. Notably, the three-day Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc meeting aims to unite all opposition parties ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections.

Why does this story matter?

After 30 years of association, Sibal quit the Congress in May 2022 following the party's multiple electoral defeats. Sibal was among those who quit the party during a leadership crisis, along with Sunil Jakhar, Hardik Patel, and later Ghulam Nabi Azad, amid calls for a non-Gandhi chief. In the following months, the Congress pulled itself together by electing Mallikarjun Kharge as its chief and organizing the Bharat Jodo Yatra, leading to poll victories in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka.

Farooq Abdullah, Akhilesh Yadav mediate Sibal's inclusion

According to reports, KC Venugopal complained about Sibal's sudden visit to Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, who is hosting the current third round of meetings. Other senior leaders, including National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, reportedly persuaded Venugopal to allow Sibal to attend the meeting. Notably, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he had no objection to anyone whatsoever. Eventually, Sibal was included in a photo op with prominent INDIA leaders.

Sibal's entry results in calls for 'security'

What's on the meeting's agenda?

The INDIA bloc initiated crucial discussions to structure their cooperation and finalize plans for seat sharing and a common agenda to take on the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. During the third round of meetings, opposition leaders are likely to release a joint statement and announce a coordination panel, as well as sub-panels, to shape their poll plans, apart from finalizing a group logo. The alliance is yet to decide on its prime ministerial face.

2024 elections will be Modi vs Modi: Sibal

Sibal on Wednesday said that INDIA's PM face won't matter as the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be "Modi versus Modi." He said, "Whatever Modi has done during his two-term tenure, people will criticize it. Citizens are well aware of the reality of BJP's rule." "BJP's own members are upset but they don't speak up and the opposition thinks that if we don't defeat Modi in 2024, there is a possibility there won't be any election post that," he added.

