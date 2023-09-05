Litmus test for INDIA as bypolls begin in 6 states

Litmus test for INDIA as bypolls begin in 6 states

Written by Prateek Talukdar September 05, 2023 | 08:19 am

The voting for the bypolls to fill seven vacant assembly seats in six states began on Tuesday morning. The constituencies where polling is underway are Uttar Pradesh's Ghosi, Dhupguri in West Bengal, Kerala's Puthuppally, Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Jharkhand's Dumri, and Boxanagar and Dhanpur in Tripura. The votes in all these seats will be counted on Friday.

These are the first polls since the formation of the opposition alliance Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) and are being viewed as a litmus test for the bloc. The alliance has grouped together to defeat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. It hopes to distribute seats among itself to fight unitedly and avoid infighting.

