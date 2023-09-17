Telangana: Sonia Gandhi to unveil Congress's 6 poll promises today

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 17, 2023 | 03:34 pm 3 min read

Senior Congress leader and former party chief Sonia Gandhi will announce the party's six guarantees for Telangana during a public meeting called "Vijaya Bheri" in Thukkuguda on Sunday, The Hindu reported. The announcement comes as a precursor to the election campaign and follows the Congress's landslide victory in Karnataka in May after promising five guarantees. Meanwhile, party insiders claim that the sixth "secret" guarantee will be a game changer in Telangana.

Why does this story matter?

The meeting has been called to finalize the strategy for the upcoming assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Mizoram, and Chhattisgarh. This is because the top leaders of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) recognize that the outcome of the state assembly elections will determine the party's ability to challenge the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Even the outcome in Mizoram will tell if the BJP will lose its grip on the Northeast following the terrible misgovernance in Manipur.

Congress promises to implement guarantees within a month after victory

The party claimed it would implement the six guarantees in Telangana within one month of coming to power, according to The Week. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said, "Earlier, Sonia Gandhi had promised to give statehood to Telangana and she kept her promise." "Congress promised five guarantees in Karnataka and has started implementing them despite the BJP government trying to create hurdles for the Anna Bhagya (food guarantee) scheme by not giving rice," he said.

Telangana Congress keeps sixth guarantee 'secret'

With Karnataka's win in mind, the Congress has already increased its campaign to challenge the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the upcoming elections, per reports. It has also put up posters around the state promising voters different sops ranging from Rs. 500 LPG cylinder to a higher pension and financial help for house construction. The Congress had also put up similar posters in Karnataka ahead of the state elections. However, the party appears to keep the sixth promise hidden.

Election strategies on plate of CWC's day 2 meeting

The second day of the CWC meeting on Sunday is expected to be attended by 147 members, including Pradesh Congress Committee chiefs and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leaders. Besides poll strategies for Telangana and other states, the panel will also discuss issues concerning the grand old party and the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc. Reportedly, the date chosen for the meeting is significant. On September 17, 1948, Hyderabad state—ruled by the Nizam—merged with the Republic of India.

Congress's 'chargesheet' to target BRS government

On Monday, the final day of the meeting, Congress leaders will campaign in 115 assembly constituencies and release a "chargesheet" against the BRS government. Notably, former BRS leader and minister Tummala Nageswara Rao joined the Congress on Saturday in the presence of party President Mallikarjun Kharge. Rao's addition is expected to bolster the Congress's position ahead of the polls.

