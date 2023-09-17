Nitish Kumar backs journalists after opposition boycotts some news anchors

Politics

Written by Snehadri Sarkar September 17, 2023 | 12:08 pm 2 min read

No idea: Nitish Kumar on INDIA's boycott on 14 journalists

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reportedly extended his support for journalists' right to express themselves after the opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) announced it was boycotting 14 television news anchors on Thursday. Speaking to reporters in Patna on Saturday, he also said he had no idea about the move. Kumar's Janata Dal (United) is part of the 26-party INDIA bloc, formed earlier this year to unseat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Why does this story matter?

Earlier this week, leaders of the opposition bloc released a list of 14 television news anchors whose shows will be boycotted. The decision was reached during the INDIA bloc's first coordination committee meeting on Wednesday. The bloc's leaders decided to boycott certain anchors and news networks because of their alleged provocative and communal debate shows, which drew attention away from the country's real issues.

Always been for freedom of press, says Kumar

Kumar stated that some members of the bloc may have felt there was a problem with the TV anchors and hence made the decision. "I have no idea about this. But I have always been for freedom of the press, which is under attack from those in power at the Centre," he said. "I assure you full freedom to practice your profession once we defeat the current dispensation," Kumar told the news agency ANI.

Kumar advocates for journalistic freedom

While expressing his support for freedom of expression, the top JD(U) leader added, "I am in support of journalists. When everyone gets full free freedom, journalists will write what they want." "Are they controlled? Have I ever done it? They have rights; I am not against anyone," news outlet The Indian Express further quoted the Bihar chief minister as saying.

BJP alleges rift in INDIA bloc

Meanwhile, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took to X (formerly Twitter) and alleged there was a rift in the opposition's INDIA bloc after Kumar's remarks on the boycott. "I had said there was a massive rift in INDI alliance over the fatwa of boycott of journalists," he said. Congress left red faced! Many more are opposing this EMERGENCY FATWA of Congress inside INDI alliance," the BJP leader tweeted.

