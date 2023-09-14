INDIA bloc releases list of news anchors they would boycott

Politics

INDIA bloc releases list of news anchors they would boycott

Written by Chanshimla Varah September 14, 2023 | 07:30 pm 3 min read

The INDIA bloc's sub-group on media released a list of TV news anchors whose debates the opposition leaders will boycott

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc's sub-group on media released a list of TV news anchors whose debates the opposition leaders will boycott. The decision for the same was reached during its first coordination committee meeting on Wednesday. The list includes the likes of Aaj Tak consulting editor Sudhir Chaudhary and editor-in-chief of Republic Media Network Arnab Goswami, among others.

Why does this story matter?

The leaders have decided to boycott certain anchors and news networks because of their alleged provocative and communal debate shows. They have also stated that the decision was made because the debates divert attention from the nation's real issues. Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha stressed the rationale for the decision, claiming that there are some anchors who conduct provocative debates.

List of the anchors

Other anchors on the list

Other anchors on the list are Aman Chopra, Amish Devgan, and Anand Narasimhan of News18; Aditi Tyagi of Bharat Express; Ashok Shrivastav of DD News; and Chitra Tripathi of Aaj Tak. Rubika Liyaquat of Bharat24; Gaurav Sawant and Shiv Aroor of India Today; Prachi Parashar of India TV; Navika Kumar, and Sushant Sinha of Times Now Navbharat are also on the list.

Made decision with heavy heart: Congress

"We have made this decision with a heavy heart. We are not opposed to any of these anchors. We don't hate any of these anchors. But, we love our country more. We love our Bharat," Congress leader Pawan Khera said. According to Newslaundry, the boycotted channels would be "observed over the next few months" and the ban would be lifted "if there is improvement."

FIR against Aaj Tak, Sudhir Chaudhary

Separately, the Karnataka police has filed an FIR against Sudhir Chaudhary and Aaj Tak for promoting communal enmity. In a recent show, Chaudhary claimed that the Karnataka government was granting subsidies to minority communities under the Swavalambi Sarathi scheme but not to Hindus. The government rejected the claim, clarifying that the scheme was not limited to minority communities and was equally available to Hindus.

Given meager coverage during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress

To recall, during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress repeatedly criticized a portion of the media for inadequate coverage. The yatra garnered considerable public support. However, mainstream media outlets were accused of boycotting the event. "It is my allegation that editors have boycotted the yatra. Will you not show such a huge campaign?" the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, questioned.

Chaudhary responds to list

Share this timeline