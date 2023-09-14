FIR against Aaj Tak, Sudhir Chaudhary: BJP, Congress trade barbs

Politics

FIR against Aaj Tak, Sudhir Chaudhary: BJP, Congress trade barbs

Written by Prateek Talukdar September 14, 2023 | 02:06 pm 3 min read

The BJP and Congress have crossed swords after the Karnataka Police filed an FIR against prominent Hindi news channel Aaj Tak and its consulting editor Sudhir Chaudhary

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress have crossed swords after the Karnataka Police filed a First Information Report (FIR) against prominent Hindi news channel Aaj Tak and its consulting editor Sudhir Chaudhary for allegedly spreading fake news to incite communal discord. While Congress leader and Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge accused Chaudhary of "deliberately spreading misinformation," the BJP defended both by calling the Karnataka government's action a "witch hunt."

Why does this story matter?

The Congress came to power in Karnataka in May by defeating the BJP. Chaudhary—who has been repeatedly accused of being pro-BJP—claimed in his recent show that the Karnataka government was granting subsidies to minority communities under the Swavalambi Sarathi scheme but not to Hindus. The government clarified that the scheme was not restricted to minority communities but was also available to Hindus. After the FIR, Aaj Tak reportedly deleted the video of Chaudhary's show from all its social media accounts.

KMDC clarifies scheme not only for minorities

Under the Swavalambi Sarathi scheme, the Karnataka Minorities Development Corporation (KMDC) is offering a 50% subsidy or up to Rs. 3 lakh for unemployed young men and women to buy commercial vehicles and become self-employed. The scheme was reportedly rolled out by the previous government under the BJP. KMDC Assistant Administrator Shivakumar filed the complaint, saying, "The news channel twisted the news saying that it had been meant only for the minorities in general and the Muslims in particular."

BJP, Congress trade barbs

In response, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya called the action a "direct assault on the freedom of press." He added, "Whether it's political opponents or independent media that asks uncomfortable questions, the Congress government is going after everyone by abusing the law." The Karnataka BJP also attacked the Congress government, accusing it of "rabid minority appeasement." Priyank, son of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, hit back by citing the depleting strength of the BJP in Karnataka.

Chaudhary says 'ready for fight'

Meanwhile, Chaudhary reacted to the police case against him on X (formerly Twitter), saying that his question was responded to with an FIR under non-bailable sections, which indicated "full preparation" for an arrest. He added that he is "ready for this fight" and will "meet in court." Priyank responded to Chaudhary with a Hindi idiom saying, "Boya ped babool ka toh aam kahan se hoye," roughly translating to "you reap what you sow."

Priyank brings up exodus of BJP members to Congress

INDIA to boycott TV shows that 'conduct inflammatory debates'

Interestingly, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, in its first coordination committee meeting on Tuesday, decided to compile a list of news anchors whose shows will be boycotted by the member parties. The committee stated in a statement that its subgroup on media will compile the list. "There are some anchors who conduct provocative debates. We'll make a list of them and INDIA alliance partners will stop going to their shows," AAP leader Raghav Chadha said.

Share this timeline