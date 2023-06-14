India

NIA arrests PFI weapons trainer in Nizamabad terror conspiracy case

NIA arrests PFI weapons trainer in Nizamabad terror conspiracy case

Written by Ayushi Goswami June 14, 2023 | 05:36 pm 2 min read

NIA arrested the accused in Karnataka

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a master weapons trainer for the Popular Front of India (PFI) living under a false identity in Karnataka, reported ANI. He was reportedly involved in the Nizamabad terror conspiracy case. The accused, identified as 33-year-old Nossam Mohamed Yunus, disappeared with his family and has been absconding since the NIA searched his residence in September 2022.

Yunus allegedly provided weapons training to youth recruited by PFI

According to the NIA, Yunus resettled his family—wife and two minor sons—from Andhra Pradesh to Karnataka and was living under an assumed identity, Basheer, a plumber by profession. In Andhra Pradesh, he reportedly worked in the inverter business with his brother. The officials further said that Yunus was providing weapons training to youth recruited by the PFI in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

PFI conspired to radicalize youth to establish Islamic rule: NIA

The Nizamabad terror conspiracy case pertains to a criminal conspiracy hatched by leaders and cadres of the PFI, a now-banned Islamic political organization in India. They allegedly conspired to recruit and radicalize youth and provide them with weapons training to promote and carry out terrorist activities with the ultimate objective of establishing Islamic rule in the country, the NIA said.

Share this timeline