Parliament's special session: Government unveils 'tentative list' of 4 bills

Politics

Parliament's special session: Government unveils 'tentative list' of 4 bills

Written by Prateek Talukdar September 14, 2023 | 10:39 am 2 min read

The Centre has unveiled a tentative list of the agenda for Parliament's special session

The Centre has unveiled a "tentative list" of the agenda for the Parliament's special session scheduled from September 18 to 22. It includes four bills and a discussion on the nation's "Parliamentary Journey of 75 years." The bills include The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, for the Lok Sabha; The Post Office Bill, 2023; and The Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Bill, 2023, for the Rajya Sabha.

Why does this story matter?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government announced the schedule for the special session around two weeks ago but didn't divulge the agenda, which was criticized by the opposition. On Wednesday, the government announced an all-party meeting scheduled for a day before the session commences. It was speculated that the government is planning to permanently rename the country "Bharat" and erase "India" as well as propose "One Nation, One Election" in this session.

Details about bills to be discussed

The Lok Sabha will take up The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, which were passed in Rajya Sabha on August 3. Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha will discuss The Post Office Bill, 2023, and The Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023, introduced in the upper House on August 10. The Monsoon Session of Parliament was held from July 20 to August 11.

Opposition accuses Centre of hiding session's 'real' agenda

On the first day of the session, a discussion will be held on the subject "Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha - Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings." This discussion will take place alongside other formal parliamentary business, like the laying of papers. Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accused the government of hiding its actual intention behind calling the session, saying that "legislative grenades are being kept up their sleeves to be unleashed at the last moment."

About the bill regarding election commissioners

The Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Bill, 2023, seeks the formation of a panel comprising the prime minister, the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha, and a Union cabinet minister to make recommendations to the president for appointments to the Election Commission. The bill seeks to downgrade the Chief Election Commissioner's (CEC) status and salary, which are equivalent to those of a Supreme Court judge, and make them equivalent to those of a Cabinet Secretary.

Share this timeline