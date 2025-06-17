Meta and Oakley to unveil new smart glasses on June 20
What's the story
Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is set to make a significant announcement on June 20.
The tech giant has partnered with Oakley, a renowned sports eyewear brand.
This collaboration was hinted at in a brief video shared by Meta's Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth.
While the video did not reveal any product details, Oakley confirmed the upcoming launch via Instagram.
Teaser details
Meta and Oakley tease upcoming product
The teaser video shared by Bosworth displayed the logos of both companies, sparking speculation about the new product.
Oakley also confirmed the launch via its own social media channels, stating "The next evolution is coming on June 20."
An Instagram account named "Oakley | Meta" has been created for this collaboration.
The final frame of the teaser showed Oakley and Meta's logos side by side, similar to how Ray-Ban and Meta's logos are displayed.
Product speculation
Likely to be a new pair of smart glasses
The upcoming product is widely speculated to be a new line of smart glasses, building on Meta's previous collaboration with Ray-Ban.
The first-generation Ray-Ban Stories were launched in 2021 and featured speakers and a camera without augmented reality capabilities.
The second-generation model, released in 2023 at $299, boasted an improved camera, enhanced audio quality, and an AI-powered assistant.
Target audience
Targeting action sports market
The new smart glasses are expected to target cyclists, athletes, and outdoor enthusiasts.
This move could potentially position Meta as a competitor in the action sports market against brands like GoPro.
The upcoming glasses will reportedly be based on Oakley's Sphaera model. They may feature a centrally placed built-in camera—unlike the Ray-Ban Meta glasses where the camera sits on the edge of the frame.