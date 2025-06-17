Doctor who supplied ketamine to Matthew Perry faces jail
What's the story
Dr. Salvador Plasencia, the doctor who was charged in connection with F.R.I.E.N.D.S actor Matthew Perry's ketamine overdose death in 2023, has agreed to plead guilty.
Prosecutors announced the plea deal on Monday, and it could result in a maximum sentence of 40 years for Plasencia.
The physician is actually one of the five people charged in connection with Perry's demise, with an underground network of drug sellers and suppliers involved in the distribution of ketamine.
Details
Plea agreement details
In his plea agreement, Plasencia admitted to repeatedly distributing ketamine to the TV star without a legitimate medical purpose in the weeks leading up to his death.
He could face up to 40 years in prison on four counts of distributing ketamine.
The agreement also stated that Plasencia's conduct "fell below the proper standard of medical care."
Charges
Charges against Plasencia
Plasencia is accused of distributing ketamine lozenges, 20 vials of ketamine, and syringes to Perry and his live-in assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, between September 30, 2023, and October 12, 2023.
He also administered ketamine to Perry at his home and once in a parking lot.
These charges carry a maximum sentence of 40 years in federal prison.
Investigation
Investigation launched after Perry's death
Other defendants in the case include another doctor, who pleaded guilty last year. Perry's personal assistant, Iwamasa, and a drug supplier have also been arrested.
The investigation was launched by the Drug Enforcement Agency and the Los Angeles Police Department after Perry's death on October 28, 2023, at his Los Angeles home.
Toxicology reports indicated drowning, acute ketamine effects, and coronary artery disease as causes of death.