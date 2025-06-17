What's the story

Dr. Salvador Plasencia, the doctor who was charged in connection with F.R.I.E.N.D.S actor Matthew Perry's ketamine overdose death in 2023, has agreed to plead guilty.

Prosecutors announced the plea deal on Monday, and it could result in a maximum sentence of 40 years for Plasencia.

The physician is actually one of the five people charged in connection with Perry's demise, with an underground network of drug sellers and suppliers involved in the distribution of ketamine.