BIGBANG's G-Dragon voluntarily appears for interrogation, denies drug crime allegations

By Tanvi Gupta 03:17 pm Nov 06, 202303:17 pm

G-Dragon presents himself for police inquiry over suspected drug use

G-Dragon, a member of the K-pop group BIGBANG, voluntarily presented himself at a South Korean police station on Monday, reportedly. This development comes after it was revealed on October 25 that G-Dragon was under probe for alleged drug use. Before entering the police station on Monday, the rapper firmly denied the allegations, stating, "Reports of my drug crimes are false. I came here to reveal the truth."

Why does this story matter?

South Korean﻿ entertainment industry has recently faced scrutiny as several individuals are being investigated for drug-related crimes. Parasite fame Lee Sun-kyun is one such notable figure in this case. He claimed to have been "tricked into drug use by a female manager of an adult entertainment establishment," reportedly. Both G-Dragon and Lee have maintained their innocence and are cooperating with authorities during this process.

G-Dragon addressed intentionally bleaching hair to avoid drug testing accusation

The rapper addressed the media, strongly denying any involvement with drugs. He also expressed his determination to "reveal the truth." When asked about allegations of bleaching his hair to avoid drug testing, he explained that he intentionally did not dye his hair for that purpose. He commented on his purported ties to a doctor accused of supplying drugs and an adult entertainment establishment, stating, "We'll have to see."

Rapper previously encountered drug-related controversy in 2011

In a statement released on October 27, G-Dragon strongly maintained that he has never used drugs and made it clear that the reports regarding "drug control law violations" do not pertain to him. It is worth noting that the artist encountered a drug-related controversy in 2011, but the case was eventually suspended due to low consumption levels and his status as a first-time offender.

Lee admitted to using drugs, claimed he did it 'unknowingly'

During a police interrogation on Sunday, actor Lee acknowledged using drugs, but he claimed that he did so "unknowingly." Lee reportedly shared, "The manager tricked me." However, Star News later reported that Lee didn't explicitly use the word "tricked." Instead, he clarified that he had ingested medication provided by a female manager from an adult establishment. She had informed him that it was a prescription for insomnia. Lee's test results came back negative for marijuana and psychotropic drugs.