Written by Tanvi Gupta September 23, 2023 | 03:44 pm 2 min read

Popular Korean actor Lee Jong-suk to part ways with HighZium Studio in October

South Korean actor Lee Jong-suk—best known for School 2013 (2012)—is reportedly set to part ways with his current agency, HighZium Studio, following the completion of his ongoing fan-meet tour. On Saturday, the agency, home to popular actors like Song Joong-ki and Kim Ji-won, announced its management of Lee would end in October. As this new chapter unfolds in Lee's journey, we dive into the remarkable trajectory that has shaped him as one of Korea's most beloved actors.

A-MAN Project, HighZium signed strategic partnership in 2022

In April last year, Lee's agency A-MAN Project—set up by the actor in 2018—signed a strategic partnership with HighZium Studio, effectively adding him to the studio's roster. The partnership allowed Lee to work with HighZium Studio's talented actors and expand his career opportunities. However, the partnership will now end in October as per the statement of HighZium Studio, which read, "The strategic partnership signed by HighZium Studio and A-MAN Project last year will expire at the end of October."

Lee considering options to move to another agency: Report

Fans of Lee were surprised by the news of his departure from HighZium Studio—also known as the agency of the "stars." Lee's fandom is now excited to see what new opportunities will come the actor's way and is eagerly waiting for his next project. Meanwhile, a report suggested that the actor is considering various options, including whether to move to another agency or establish a one-person agency.

Lee began his career as model

It is interesting to note that Lee started his career with modeling and emerged as the youngest male model to grace the runway of Seoul Fashion Week in 2005, making a memorable debut that foreshadowed his future stardom. While still in middle school, he auditioned at the SBS TV station. He embarked on his acting journey with a role in the horror flick Ghost and earned his stripes with an official television debut with the show Prosecutor Princess (2010).

Lee's 2012 landmark performance set stage for future roles

In 2012, Lee delivered a landmark performance in the widely acclaimed K-drama School 2013. His ability to portray a myriad of emotions onscreen was nothing short of excellent. This role set the stage for a series of even more substantial and impactful performances that followed in I Can Hear Your Voice (2013), Doctor Stranger (2014), Pinocchio (2014), W (2016), While You Were Sleeping (2017), Romance Is a Bonus Book (2019), and most recently, Big Mouth (2022).

