Who is Vittoria Ceretti? Leonardo DiCaprio's rumored new romance

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 23, 2023 | 02:25 pm 2 min read

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio was previously dating supermodel Gigi Hadid, per reports

Leonardo DiCaprio is back in the news for his alleged new romance. After his rumored break-up with supermodel Gigi Hadid, DiCaprio is now allegedly dating the Italian model Vittoria Ceretti. She, along with two other models, Meghan Roche and Imaan Hammam, was seen on a yacht with DiCaprio back in August. Here's everything to know about his new rumored girlfriend.

Who is Ceretti?

The Italian model has reportedly been active in the fashion world since the age of 14. A regular on the runway, she has done modeling campaigns for fashion biggies such as Versace, Alexander McQueen, Miu Miu, Gucci, and Balenciaga, among others. Ceretti is also popular on social media, having a huge following on Instagram with over 1.5 million followers.

Ceretti was once married to DJ

According to multiple media reports, Ceretti was previously married to a DJ. She got married to Matteo Milleri, a New York-based Italian DJ, in 2020. However, she is now said to have separated from her husband. Interestingly, Ceretti is an acquaintance of supermodel Hadid, and the two have also made it to the cover page of Vogue together for a photoshoot.

When and how DiCaprio and Ceretti met

As per reports, DiCaprio first met the model at the Cannes Film Festival this year, which was held in May, at the premiere of Killers of the Flower Moon. Later, rumors about a possible romance between them started circulating when they were spotted in Los Angeles over an ice cream date, claimed a Page Six report.

Rumored couple was spotted in Spain

Per reports, the duo was also seen together in Ibiza, Spain, earlier this month. A report by Daily Mail, quoting a source, said that DiCaprio refers to Ceretti as his girlfriend. "Vittoria is a beautiful girl, but Leonardo is...surrounded by many beautiful girls most of the time," the source told the publication, adding they have been traveling places and taking romantic trips together.

