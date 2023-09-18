'Suffragette' to 'Battle of Sexes': Hollywood movies on women's rights

Best Hollywood movies on women's rights

Cinema has always been a powerful medium for shedding light on important societal issues, and one of the most crucial topics that has been brought to the limelight through it is women's rights and movements that championed the same. With real-life stories of resilience and triumph, these Hollywood films explore, celebrate, and challenge the status quo of women's rights.

'On the Basis of Sex' (2018)

Based on the life, career, and struggles of the late US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the second woman to serve the position, On the Basis of Sex is written by Ginsburg's real-life nephew Daniel Stiepleman. It particularly focuses on the landmark case that set a standard against sex discrimination and made Ginsburg the most prominent gender rights activist of her generation.

'Battle of the Sexes' (2017)

The 2017 biographical film Battle of the Sexes stars Emma Stone and Steve Carell. Set against the backdrop of the 1970s, the film chronicles the real-life showdown between tennis legend Billie Jean King (Stone), who fought for equal pay, and self-proclaimed male chauvinist Bobby Riggs (Carell). King and Riggs engage in a historic tennis match that transcended sports, challenging societal norms and inspiring change.

'Suffragette' (2015)

Sarah Gavron's historical drama film Suffragette delves into the gritty struggle for female suffrage in 20th-century Britain. Carey Mulligan stars as Maud Watts, a working-class woman who becomes an activist, joining the suffragette movement led by Emmeline Pankhurst (Meryl Streep). Highlighting the relentless pursuit of gender equality, it offers a glimpse into their sacrifices and determination as they fight for their right to vote.

'Made in Dagenham' (2010)

Set in 1968, Nigel Cole-directed Made in Dagenham tells the true story of female factory workers in the Ford Motor Company's Dagenham plant in England through comedy. Sally Hawkins stars as Rita O'Grady, who leads a strike for equal pay and against sexual discrimination inspiring a movement that ultimately leads to the UK's groundbreaking Equal Pay Act of 1970.

'North Country' (2005)

Niki Caro's North Country is inspired by the landmark case of Jenson v. Eveleth Taconite Company. Charlize Theron plays Josey Aimes, a single mother who works at an iron mine, only to face rampant sexual harassment and discrimination. As she stands up against the injustices, Aimes leads a legal battle that challenges workplace sexism and paves the way for gender equality in the workplace.

