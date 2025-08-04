'True Indians wouldn't say this': Supreme Court reprimands Rahul Gandhi 

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed proceedings in a criminal defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi . The case pertains to Gandhi's comments about the Indian Army during the 2020 Galwan Valley clash with China. After the clash, Gandhi had said that 2,000 sq km of Indian territory had been taken over by the Chinese. While the bench, comprising Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice AG Masih, granted interim relief, it expressed strong disapproval of Gandhi's remarks.

Court inquiry 'Were you there?': Justice Datta on Gandhi's China claim During the hearing, Justice Datta questioned how Gandhi knew about 2,000 square kilometers of Indian territory being occupied by China. He asked, "Tell Dr. Singhvi (Senior Advocate Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi representing Gandhi), how do you get to know that 2000 square kilometers of Indian territory were occupied by the Chinese? Were you there? Do you have any credible material?" "Why do you make these statements without any...If you were a true Indian, you would not say all this."

Argument What Gandhi's counsel said At the outset, Singhvi argued that if an opposition leader cannot raise issues, it would be an unfortunate situation. "If he can't say these things which are published in the Press, he can't be a leader of opposition," Singhvi told the bench. The bench, however, disagreed, saying, "Whatever you have to say, why don't you say in the Parliament? Why do you have to say this in the social media posts."

Legal arguments Singhvi argues defamation complaint was filed to harass people Singhvi also argued that filing such complaints is a way to harass people for raising questions. He also pointed out that according to Section 223 BNSS, a prior hearing of the accused was mandatory before taking cognizance of a criminal complaint, which wasn't done in this case. The bench agreed to consider this point and issued notice.

Plea dismissal Allahabad HC had rejected Gandhi's plea in May On May 29, the Allahabad High Court had dismissed Gandhi's plea challenging the defamation case and summoning order passed by an MP MLA court in Lucknow. Justice Subhash Vidyarthi of the High Court had observed that freedom of speech does not include making defamatory statements against the Indian Army. The defamation complaint was filed by former Border Roads Organisation Director Uday Shankar Srivastava.