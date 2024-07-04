In brief Simplifying... In brief A stampede at a religious gathering led by self-proclaimed godman Bhole Baba in Hathras resulted in 121 deaths and over 35 injuries.

The chaos ensued when followers rushed to collect dust thrown up by Baba's vehicle as he was leaving.

The main accused, Madhukar, is still at large with a ₹1 lakh reward for information leading to his arrest.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has formed a judicial commission to investigate the incident. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Arrests made in Hathras stampede case

Hathras stampede: 6 arrested; ₹1 lakh bounty on main accused

By Chanshimla Varah 05:05 pm Jul 04, 202405:05 pm

What's the story Six people, including four men and two women, were arrested on Thursday in relation to the stampede incident that occurred in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. "They are all members of the organizing committee and worked as 'sevadars'," Aligarh Inspector General Shalabh Mathur said. According to reports, the only accused named in the FIR—Dev Prakash Madhukar—is at large while preacher Narayan Sakar Hari, also known as Bhole Baba, will be questioned if required during the investigation.

Context

Why does this story matter?

As many as 121 people were killed and over 35 were injured in the stampede incident that happened during a satsang conducted by self-proclaimed godman Bhole Baba. The stampede, police say, broke out when the godman was leaving and his followers rushed to collect dust thrown up by his vehicle. Eyewitnesses reported that Baba's private army (sevadars) blocked the exit to let him leave first, contributing to the chaos.

Ongoing probe

Investigation underway, monetary relief announced

The main accused, "Mukhya sevadar" Madhukar, however, is still at large, and a ₹1 lakh reward has been offered for information leading to his arrest. Authorities are actively seeking a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) for Madhukar's arrest. The police are also investigating Baba, who is not named in the FIR but may be questioned if necessary. Notably, the self-styled godman has not been seen in public since the incident.

Event details

What triggered the stampede

While in hiding, Hari issued a statement on Wednesday, stating that he will take legal action against the "anti-social elements" who allegedly orchestrated the stampede. Over 2.50 lakh people are believed to have attended his religious gathering, despite permission being granted for only 80,000 attendees. It is alleged that organizers attempted to hide the actual number of attendees by discarding the belongings of followers in nearby fields.

Probe panel

UP government forms judicial commission

Separately, the Uttar Pradesh government has set up a three-member Judicial Inquiry Commission, chaired by retired Justice Brijesh Kumar Srivastava (II) of Allahabad High Court, to investigate the July 2 Hathras stampede. Governor Anandiben Patel issued the notification late Wednesday. The commission includes retired IAS officer Hemant Rao and retired IPS officer Bhavesh Kumar Singh. Based in Lucknow, the commission is tasked with completing its investigation within two months from the notification date.