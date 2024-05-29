Next Article

Empowering message for women through makeover

Unexpected twist in UP topper Prachi Nigam's makeover by influencer

By Tanvi Gupta 02:51 pm May 29, 202402:51 pm

What's the story Prachi Nigam, the Uttar Pradesh (UP) Board Class 10 topper with a score of 98.5%, recently shared an empowering message for women through a "glow-up" video on Instagram. Despite her academic success, she was brutally trolled for her looks and facial hair. To counter this, Nigam collaborated with influencer Anish Bhagat on a viral "glow-up" video where Bhagat visits Nigam's home in Sitapur's Mahmudabad and gives her a makeover, which has seemed to silence many critics!

Bhagat's loud and clear message against body shaming

In the video, Bhagat begins by expressing his admiration for Nigam, stating, "Today, I am traveling to Mahmudabad to meet someone we should all be proud of. She topped her boards in 55 lakh students—Prachi Nigam." He then addresses the issue of body shaming, saying, "However, most people could only focus on how she looks." "Instead of being praised, she was bullied by the entire nation...So, I decided to give her a glow-up that the whole nation deserves to see."

This was the major twist in this glow-up video!

As the video proceeds, the "glow-up" process involves applying mascara, nail paint, and perfume, and styling Nigam's hair into a ponytail. Despite these changes, her appearance does not alter because, the twist comes at the end, revealing that the "glow-up" wasn't a makeover at all. Nigam then shares an empowering message: "Dear women, never try to fix something that was never broken."

'I hope this shuts the trolls once and for all...'

After sharing the video on Instagram, Bhagat expressed his hope that it would silence the trolls. He wrote, "I hope this shuts the trolls once and for all." Additionally, he shared a message for those dealing with insecurities: "This is for anyone and everyone filled with insecurities and has been waiting for a glow-up. You all deserve to treat yourself a little better. Don't be too hard on yourself."

Nigam's unfazed response to online trolling

After being subjected to online trolling, Nigam previously said, "When the UP results were announced, my picture went viral; many people trolled me." "However, God has made me, I am okay with it. For those who feel there is a difference, it doesn't matter. Even Chanakya was trolled, and he did not care." In another interview with BBC Hindi, Nigam expressed, "People see girls with hair and feel weird about it because they have not seen this before."