Next Article

Prajwal Revanna to reach India on Friday

Sex scandal row: Prajwal's tickets booked, to reach India Friday

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:27 pm May 29, 202402:27 pm

What's the story Prajwal Revanna, the suspended Janata Dal (Secular) leader who faces allegations of mass sexual abuse, has reportedly booked a flight from Munich, Germany to Bengaluru for Thursday. According to news agency PTI, the Hassan MP is expected to land at Kempegowda International Airport early Friday morning. To recall, in a video statement issued earlier this week, Prajwal said that he would appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) established by the state government on May 31.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The 33-year-old grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda faces charges of criminal intimidation, sexual harassment, and stalking after thousands of videos surfaced showing him in sexual acts with multiple women. He left the country on April 26 after videos of him sexually abusing multiple women surfaced—on the day of polling for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections. Notably, Prajwal is the Bharatiya Janata Party led-National Democratic Alliance's candidate from Hassan seat.

Imminent arrest

Prajwal to be arrested upon arrival: Home minister

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has declared that state police will arrest Prajwal immediately upon his arrival in Bengaluru. In response to the reports of Prajwal's return, security measures at Kempegowda airport have been heightened. This comes just days after Deve Gowda, issued a stern warning, urging his grandson to return to India and surrender to the police. Last week, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting the cancellation of Prajwal's diplomatic passport.

Interpol notice out

Arrest warrant against Prajwal issued earlier

On May 18, a Special Court for Elected Representatives issued an arrest warrant against Prajwal, following an application by the SIT. Interpol had issued a "Blue Corner Notice" seeking information on his whereabouts, based on a request from the SIT via the Central Bureau of Investigation. MLA HD Revanna—Prajwal's father—is also facing two cases. One involves the molestation of a cook—who was allegedly raped by Prajwal—and the other involving the kidnapping of a woman. Revanna is currently out on bail.

Prajwal's statement

'Allegations against me political conspiracy'

Recently, in a video message, Prajwal apologized to his parents and vowed to cooperate in the probe against him. "I apologize to my parents...I was in depression. I will come (back to India). I will cooperate...I have full faith in the legal system," he said. Prajwal has denied all allegations against him, calling the case a "political conspiracy" against him.