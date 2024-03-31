Next Article

The spiritual leader had disappeared under mysterious circumstances around four days ago

UP: Body of missing Hardoi mahant found in 3 pieces

What's the story The dismembered remains of a 65-year-old mahant were discovered on Siddhauli Road in Sitapur district, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday night. The deceased has been identified as Mahant Mani Ram Das from Brahm Rishi Nimiya Baba Ashram, Hardoi district. The spiritual leader had disappeared under mysterious circumstances around four days ago. His nephew informed the police after he was unable to contact him since March 24, when his uncle said he would return by the evening after completing his annual pilgrimage.

Preliminary investigation suggests foul play

Rajesh Kumar, the Mishrikh Circle Officer, disclosed that the initial examination of the remains indicates that the spiritual leader was killed with a sharp weapon. The body was then dismembered into three pieces using another tool and discarded in a jute bag. Kumar suggested that the location and condition of the body imply that he was murdered elsewhere and that his remains were dumped in the bushes on Siddhauli road to mislead law enforcement.

Autopsy and forensic investigation underway

The dismembered body was found approximately 200 meters inside Kesaripur Road after locals noticed a foul smell emanating from the jute bag. The remains have been sent for autopsy, and a forensic team has collected samples for further investigation. The police are currently investigating the case, with initial findings suggesting a property dispute in Hardoi as a potential motive behind this gruesome murder.