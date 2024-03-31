Next Article

The student was enrolled at a local polytechnic college

'Sorry...I've to go': Student's last text before suicide over harassment

11:41 am Mar 31, 2024

What's the story In a heartbreaking incident, a 17-year-old student from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, tragically ended her life by jumping off her college building. The student was enrolled at a local polytechnic college. Prior to her death, she sent multiple text messages to her family revealing that she had been sexually harassed at the college and was unable to report it due to threats from the alleged perpetrators.

Harassment details

Harassment allegations and threats revealed

The alleged harassers allegedly took compromising photos of the student, threatening to share them on social media if she reported the abuse. The victim also disclosed in her messages that other female students at the college had been sexually assaulted. The family was first alerted about her disappearance by college authorities late on Thursday evening, leading them to contact the police when they couldn't reach her.

Final messages

Heartbreaking messages sent prior to suicide

The girl responded to frantic messages from her family at 12:50am on Friday. In her messages, she expressed her despair and inability to report the harassment. She wrote in Telugu, "Don't get tense, listen to me, I can't tell you why I'm leaving and, even if I do, you won't understand. Please forget about me." She also thanked her parents for their love and care, advising her younger sister to focus on her future and not be influenced by others.

Sister

She also congratulated her pregnant elder sister

She also congratulated her elder sister, who is expecting a baby, and expressed regret that she wouldn't be there to see it, writing, "Sorry, didi, I have to go." The family responded immediately, informing her that the police were on their way and begging with her not to make any hasty decisions, but received no response. The teen's body was discovered some time later.

Investigation initiated

Father's plea for justice and college's response

The victim's father has now lodged a police complaint, seeking answers about his daughter's death. He stated, "I need to know why my daughter died. I brought her up with great love and care." The college principal refuted the allegations of sexual harassment, claiming that men cannot access the women's hostel and that there are women wardens present. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter, questioning faculty members and other students.