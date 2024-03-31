Next Article

The AAP has secured permission from authorities to host over 20,000 people at the rally

INDIA bloc's mega rally today to protest Kejriwal's arrest

By Chanshimla Varah 09:07 am Mar 31, 202409:07 am

What's the story Top leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc will participate in the Loktantra Bachao (save democracy) rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday. The rally is a response to the recent arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Among those expected to join the gathering are Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Kejriwal, and Kalpana Soren, wife of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The arrest of Kejriwal may prove to be a blessing in disguise for the INDIA bloc, which has recently seen cracks, particularly over seat-sharing. The Trinamool Congress (TMC), which is one of the key members of the bloc, shocked the alliance last month by deciding to contest all 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal. The rally will serve as a reminder of the bloc's original goal—which is to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the general elections.

Arrest details

Kejriwal's arrest linked to money-laundering case

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the ED in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the scrapped Delhi excise policy. Similarly, Soren was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case related to a land scam last month. The opposition is likely to speak out against these arrests during the protest. For a long time, the opposition has accused the BJP of utilizing central agencies like the ED, CBI, and Income Tax Department to target the opposition.

Rally details

'Loktantra Bachao' demonstration to attract thousands

Ahead of the rally, the wives of Kejriwal and Soren met on Friday and said they had decided to "take the fight forward together." For the mega rally, the AAP has secured permission from authorities to host over 20,000 people at the rally. AAP minister Atishi stated that the rally's objective is "to safeguard democracy." In an unexpected move, two MPs from the TMC are also expected to join the rally.

Security preparations

Extensive security measures in place for Delhi rally

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has implemented extensive security measures, including checks at all entrances and deployment of paramilitary personnel around the venue. The rally has been granted permission under certain conditions, including no marches, no tractor-trollies, and no weapons in central Delhi. Paramilitary personnel have been stationed around Ramlila Maidan and other parts of central Delhi, including DDU Marg.

Twitter Post

Watch: Preparations underway at Ramlila Maidan