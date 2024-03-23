Next Article

Arvind Kejriwal also asked AAP workers not to bear any ill-will toward Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members due to his arrest

'No prison can keep me inside': Kejriwal's message from jail

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 02:55 pm Mar 23, 202402:55 pm

What's the story Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday that no prison can keep him from fulfilling his promises to the people. Reading a message from Kejriwal, who is in Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody, his wife Sunita said, "I have launched many struggles and will continue to launch movements...therefore this arrest does not amaze me." The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo also asked AAP workers not to bear any ill-will toward Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members due to his arrest.

Context

Why does this story matter?

On Thursday evening, the ED conducted searches at Kejriwal's residence on Flagstaff Road in Delhi's Civil Lines area, after which he was questioned for over two hours and subsequently arrested. The action, led by an additional director-level officer and involving a 10-member team, marked the 16th arrest in the now-scrapped excise policy case. The move came shortly after the Delhi High Court denied protection from arrest to Kejriwal in the case.

Kejriwal's message

Many internal, external forces trying to weaken India: Kejriwal

In his message, Kejriwal reassured his supporters of his unwavering dedication to serving the nation, regardless of his incarceration. "In India, there are many internal and external forces that are trying to weaken India. We have to identify and defeat these forces," he said. He also told women not to worry about the new scheme, which will provide Rs. 1,000 per month as assistance, stating, "I will come out soon and keep my promise."

Twitter Post

Watch: Kejriwal's wife reads out Delhi CM's message

Liquorgate

Kejriwal accused of being involved in excise policy scam

Kejriwal is currently in the ED custody until March 28. The action follows allegations of his involvement in a scam related to the now-scrapped Delhi's Excise Policy 2021-22. The ED termed Kejriwal a "mastermind and primary plotter" in the liquor scam case, claiming he utilized kickbacks from liquor traders from southern states to alter the policy for financing AAP's campaign in Goa. Meanwhile, the court allowed the ED to probe crime proceeds using digital devices confiscated during the investigation.

Allegations

Kejriwal's misappropriation of funds for election campaign

The ED alleged the cash transactions from liquor traders were made to individuals engaged in AAP's campaign-related activities for the Goa elections. Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the ED, stated in court that Kejriwal allegedly solicited illicit funds from the "South Group" and used approximately Rs. 45 crores received from them for the election campaign. He further contended that, as the national convenor of AAP, Kejriwal was indirectly responsible for any misconduct associated with the party.