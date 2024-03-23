Next Article

ED failed to establish money trail against any AAP leader: Atishi

By Snehadri Sarkar 01:56 pm Mar 23, 202401:56 pm

What's the story Amid Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest in the now-scrapped excise policy case, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi has alleged that the money trail in the case led to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Her comments came after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) told the court that Kejriwal acted as a middleman, facilitating bribes to the Delhi government from the "South Group." Responding to the allegations, she dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ED to arrest BJP President JP Nadda.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The ED searched Kejriwal's residence at Flagstaff Road in Delhi's Civil Lines area on Thursday evening. After that, he was questioned for over two hours and subsequently arrested. This action, led by an additional director-level officer, marked the 16th apprehension in the now-scrapped excise policy case. The Delhi CM's arrest also came right after the Delhi High Court denied him protection from arrest in the case.

Atishi's claim

Kejriwal's arrest based on one person's statement: Atishi

Atishi claimed that Kejriwal was arrested based on the statement of Sharat Chandra Reddy, owner of Aurobindo Pharma. "He said that he met Arvind Kejriwal and spoke with him over the excise policy. He was granted bail as soon as he said that. But where is the money? Where is the money trail?" questioned Atishi during a press conference. Initially, Reddy denied any connection with Kejriwal or AAP but later changed his statement after being arrested by the probe agency.

Money donation

Atishi alleges electoral bond donation to BJP

Furthermore, Atishi alleged that Reddy donated electoral bonds worth Rs. 4.5 crore and Rs. 55 crore to the BJP. "A money trail was found in the BJP's account. I challenge PM Modi and ED to arrest BJP national president JP Nadda," she argued. After his arrest, Kejriwal was remanded in ED custody until March 28 in the Delhi Excise Policy case on Friday.

Twitter Post

Arrest list

Top leaders arrested in excise policy case

Prior to his arrest, the ED served nine summonses to Kejriwal, which he termed "illegal and politically motivated." In addition to the Delhi CM, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia are also in jail regarding the case. The ED also arrested K Kavitha, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, on March 15 in the matter. Kavitha's custody was extended by three more days on Saturday.