AAP offers Congress 1 Lok Sabha seat in Delhi

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 06:23 pm Feb 13, 202406:23 pm

What's the story The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday declared that it is willing to allocate only one of Delhi's seven Lok Sabha seats to the Congress within the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc. AAP's National General Secretary Sandeep Pathak made the announcement after a Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting in the national capital. The announcement came just days after the AAP declared its intention to contest "solo" all 13 seats in Punjab.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

The INDIA bloc, formed last year to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2024 elections, has been struggling with seat-sharing arrangements. The bloc recently lost one of its key leaders after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar joined hands with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. Last month, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announced she would contest the elections alone from her state. Days later, the Samajwadi Party also unilaterally announced its candidates for 16 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Statement

AAP's rationale behind offering

The AAP's one-seat offer came with a jibe as Arvind Kejriwal's party said that the Congress doesn't deserve even a single seat in capital on merit. Addressing a press conference, Pathak said that the Congress had won no seats in both the Lok Sabha and Delhi assembly elections and only nine of 250 seats in the municipal corporation elections. "But only data is not important... Out of respect, we are ready to offer one seat to the Congress," he added.

Seat-sharing

AAP's proposal for seat-sharing in Delhi

Under the proposal, the Congress would contest one seat while the AAP party would compete for the remaining six in Delhi. "We are not announcing candidates today. I hope that seat-sharing talks for Delhi are finalized soon so we can get to work," Pathak said. He added that if an agreement is not reached promptly, the AAP would proceed to announce candidates for six seats and initiate its election preparations.

Reactions

How Congress and BJP reacted

Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has acknowledged the delay in alliance talks. He said that the Congress was competing against the AAP at the state level but is united at the national level to defeat the BJP. Meanwhile, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took a jibe at the Congress, stating that their allies have passed a "no-confidence motion" against the party.

Number game

AAP's performance in recent elections

In the 2019 general elections, the BJP secured a clean sweep, claiming victory in all seven seats, while the Congress emerged as the runner-up with over 22% of the votes. The AAP ranked third in the elections. Since then, however, the AAP has demonstrated significant electoral success in both Delhi and Punjab, defeating the BJP and Congress in the Delhi Assembly elections and municipal polls, as well as toppling the Congress government in Punjab.