Denied entry to Batadrava Satra Temple in Assam: Rahul Gandhi

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:06 am Jan 22, 202410:06 am

The incident took place amid Rahul Gandhi-led ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that he is being barred from visiting the Batadrava Satra Temple in Assam, NDTV reported. The temple is considered the birthplace of 15th-century saint and scholar Srimanta Sankardeva. Questioning the restrictions, he said: "We want to visit the temple. What crime have I committed that I cannot visit the temple?" He added that he did not want to create any problems and simply wished to pray at the temple.

Assam CM urges Gandhi to reconsider route for his yatra

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged Gandhi to reconsider the route for his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.' He raised concerns of potential clashes with the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Despite the concerns, Gandhi said he wants to visit the Batadrava Satra Temple. Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi said that now the PM will decide who will visit the temple, and said "Only one person can enter the temple."

Gandhi's temple visit amid 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'

This incident occurs during Gandhi's ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', a nationwide campaign aimed at uniting India and seeking justice for various issues. The situation has sparked discussions around access to religious sites and the role of political leaders in such matters. As of now, it remains unclear whether Gandhi will be granted entry to the temple or if any changes will be made to his yatra route.

Rahul Gandhi 'attacked' in Assam

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was escorted to safety inside the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra bus on Sunday after he was allegedly attacked in Assam. The Gandhi scion was targeted by a large crowd who swarmed the event in Sonitpur district. The party alleged they were attacked by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers. As multiple videos of the event surfaced on social media, Congress alleged that BJP supporters not only attacked their members but also manhandled media personnel covering their yatra.

What is the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'

The Gandhi-led yatra aims to cover a distance of 6,713km over 67 days. It started in Manipur's Thoubal district on January 14. The announcement of the yatra comes just months ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Congress and its Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc allies are looking to unseat the ruling BJP. Last year, Gandhi covered a distance of nearly 4,080km from Kanyakumari to Kashmir as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.