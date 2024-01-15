Want to bring peace back to Manipur, says Rahul Gandhi

1/10

Politics 3 min read

Want to bring peace back to Manipur, says Rahul Gandhi

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 01:08 pm Jan 15, 202401:08 pm

Rahul Gandhi was addressing a gathering on day 2 of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Monday, said that his party wants to bring peace back to strife-torn Manipur. Addressing a gathering on day 2 of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, he said: "We decided that the most powerful thing would be to start the yatra from Manipur so that the people of India could know what the people of Manipur have been through."

2/10

Watch: Gandhi speaking at Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

3/10

Gandhi assured Manipur people of 'justice'

Kick-starting the second day of the yatra from Sekmai in Manipur's Imphal, Gandhi interacted with several residents of Manipur and assured them of "justice". Gandhi also walked for some distance meeting people and enquiring about their problems. Several women and children had lined up along the yatra route and cheered on Gandhi as his bus made its way along several busy areas.

4/10

Jairam Ramesh's statement on Day 2 of yatra

5/10

Gandhi targeted PM Modi, BJP on day 1

On Sunday, the inaugural day of the yatra, Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly "ignoring the miseries of people" and indulging in "deception" in the name of religion for votes. He rolled out the 66-day march from an iconic war memorial in Manipur with a promise that he would listen to their "Mann ki Baat".

6/10

Watch: Visuals of Gandhi meeting locals in Imphal

7/10

Congress's nyay yatra a 'hoax': BJP's Anurag Thakur

Meanwhile, BJP leader and Union minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday described Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra as a "hoax". He said its senior leaders were not getting justice and joining other outfits. Thakur referred to the exit of leaders such as Kapil Sibal, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Hardik Patel, Jyotiraditya Scindia, RPN Singh and Sunil Jakhar from the grand old party.

8/10

Know about Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

This yatra comes a year after Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and will be critical for Congress ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The yatra will traverse 6,713km and be reportedly undertaken in buses and partly on foot. It will cover 110 districts, 100 Lok Sabha seats, and 337 Assembly segments in 67 days before concluding in Maharashtra's Mumbai on March 20 or 21.

9/10

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Day 1 update

10/10

Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra

Gandhi kickstarted the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari in September 2022. It ended in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar in January 2023. The yatra covered a distance of more than 4,000km in about 150 days and passed through 12 states. The yatra's goal was to unite the country by encouraging Indians to come together against the alleged social, economic, and political issues.