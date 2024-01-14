Ex-Congress leader Milind Deora joins Shiv Sena

Former Union minister Milind Deora on Sunday joined Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena hours after announcing his resignation from the Congress. Son of Congress veteran Murli Deora, the 47-year-old ended his family's 55-year-long ties with the Congress hours before Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra began from Manipur. His decision is seen as a setback for the grand old party in Maharashtra.

