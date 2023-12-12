Kerala: Governor's convoy attacked; blames CM Vijayan for 'conspiracy'

12:02 pm Dec 12, 2023

Kerala governor has accused CM Pinarayi Vijayan of conspiracy after SFI activists attacked his convoy

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of plotting to cause him physical harm. His remarks come after his vehicle was allegedly attacked by activists of the Students Federation of India—the ruling Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM)'s student wing. The incident occurred on Monday when he was en route to Thiruvananthapuram airport to leave for New Delhi. Khan stormed out of his vehicle to confront the attackers. He claimed Vijayan sent "goondas (goons)" to hurt him.

Why does this story matter?

The allegations come as Governor Khan and the Kerala government continued to be at odds over decisions on pending bills passed in the assembly. The matter also reached the Supreme Court after the state government filed a petition against the governor for withholding assent on pending bills. Amid the SC hearings, Khan approved eight pending bills last month, including a key public health bill. However, he reserved seven bills, including the controversial University Amendment Bill, for President Droupadi Murmu's assent.

Governor's vehicle surrounded, hit by protesters

Khan claimed his vehicle was surrounded by protesters who waved black flags and struck the car. He questioned the police's role, claiming that cops pushed protesters into their cars, enabling them to flee. "Is it possible that if a CM program is going on, cars with protesters will be allowed there?" he asked Black flags were allegedly waved at Khan's convoy in three locations, while protesters hit his car at two of them, PTI reported.

Opposition parties support governor's accusations

Following the incident, Kerala's opposition parties, including the Congress and the United Democratic Front (Kerala) led by it, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), criticized the alleged breakdown of law and order. Congress leader VD Satheesan described it as a "historic first" in Kerala and demanded the charging SFI activists for an "attempt to murder." He sought strict action against police officers allegedly involved in the incident. BJP's state chief K Surendran asserted that the incident occurred with police connivance.

7 SFI activists arrested following incident

Meanwhile, the Kerala Police said it arrested seven SFI members in connection with the incident. However, they claimed the student activists blocked the governor's vehicle at one location only. Reportedly, a similar incident happened on Sunday when SFI activists waved black flags at the governor near Vazhuthacaud. He was en route to an event held by the Confederation of Indian Industry. Khan and the state government have been at odds over pending bills cleared in the assembly.

Know about SFI protest

SFI activists waved black flags at Governor Khan and tried to block his convoy as he passed through Vazhuthacaud on Sunday, according to The Hindu. The SFI had accused Khan of attempting to "saffronize the universities" in the state days after Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) won many posts in the Central University of Kerala elections. Although police arrested the student activists, other SFI members again struck his convoy on Monday, prompting a furious reaction from him.