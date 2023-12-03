Rajasthan: CM Gehlot to resign on Sunday evening, says report

Rajasthan: CM Gehlot to resign on Sunday evening, says report

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 04:07 pm Dec 03, 202304:07 pm

Rajasthan CM Gehlot will likely resign on Sunday evening over possible poll loss

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will tender his resignation on Sunday evening over the Congress's possible poll loss in the state. He will reportedly submit his resignation to Governor Kalraj Mishra at 5:30pm. The poll result trends show the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 18 seats in Rajasthan and is leading on 97, while the Congress won five and is leading on 64 seats.

Why does this story matter?

The Congress was looking to retain power in Rajasthan and break the state's jinx of bringing in different parties after every term. However, the BJP is possibly set to return after five years of Congress rule to form the next government as per the state's tradition. Its election campaign was focused on an "anti-incumbency" wave in the state.

Winning seats for BJP in Rajasthan

As of 3:30pm, the BJP had won 18 seats and was leading on 97 seats. Former Chief Minister and BJP stalwart Vasundhara Raje was among the winners. BJP's Diya Kumari won Rajasthan's Vidyadhar Nagar, while fellow party candidates Dr. Jaswant Singh Yadav won Behror, BJP's Anita Bhadel won Ajmer South Chhotusingh won Jaisalmer. Shrichand Kriplani won Nimbahera, and Heeralal Nagar won Sangod.

Rajyavardhan Rathore claims BJP will win polls with vast majority

Meanwhile, former Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore claimed that the BJP would win the Rajasthan polls with a vast majority. He said that the people of the state wanted to bring about change, which is why they voted in large numbers. Notably, the state witnessed 69% voting on November 25. Exit polls have given the BJP a slight edge over the ruling Congress.

Know about CM contenders from BJP

Raje reportedly remains the top contender for the CM post in Rajasthan, as she has been the face of the BJP in Rajasthan for the last 20 years. Other candidates include Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari, Union ministers Bhupender Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnav, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Alwar MP and spiritual leader Mahant Balaknath, aka "Yogi of Rajasthan," is also a strong candidate.