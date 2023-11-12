BRS MLA attacked during election campaign in Telangana, hospitalized

By Snehadri Sarkar 04:19 pm Nov 12, 202304:19 pm

Ruling KCR party's MLA hospitalized after Congress-BRS workers clash in poll-bound Telangana

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Guvvala Balaraju was reportedly attacked on Saturday by Congress workers in the Nagarkurnool district of Telangana while he was campaigning for the upcoming state assembly polls. Achampet Circle Inspector (CI) Anudeep said that Congress leaders attacked Balaraju on suspicion that he was distributing money to voters, according to ANI. The matter triggered an argument, which soon turned into a clash between the workers of Congress and BRS at around 11:00pm.

Details on clash between Congress, BRS workers

The police revealed that the BRS MLA sustained injuries during the clash and was rushed to Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad along with others. Per reports, Balaraju, representing the Achampet constituency in Nagarkarnool district, had recently secured a ticket for the Telangana assembly elections. As such, he was out campaigning when Congress workers stopped him, accusing him of carrying money in camera bags" and "distributing it to voters."

MLA saved by security guards

A few "attackers" also blocked the way and tried to attack the BRS MLA, but his security guards immediately moved him from the spot. "A car that was carrying the MLA's videographers and social media team was destroyed," added the top cop, while stating that a case had yet to register in the matter. Reportedly, Balaraju was the winning candidate from the Achampet constituency in the 2018 assembly elections, securing 87,841 votes.

KT Rama Rao visits injured BRS MLA at hospital

Meanwhile, Telangana IT Minister and top BRS leader KT Rama Rao visited Balaraju at the hospital on Sunday to check on his health after the attack. Saturday's development came just a few days after a clash broke out between workers of BRS and the Congress in Hyderabad's Ibrahimpatnam on Thursday. However, the police were quick to disperse the mob and bring the situation under control.

Know about upcoming Telangana assembly election

Telangana will go to polls on November 30, and the results will be declared on December 3. The state is set to witness a triangular contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and BRS this time. During the 2018 state assembly elections, the BRS bagged 88 of the 119 seats, securing 47.4% of the total vote share. The Congress finished a distant second with 19 seats.

