BJP-BRS poster war as Kavitha skips questioning by ED

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC, Kalvakuntla Kavitha, skipped her scheduled questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged Delhi Liquor Policy scam case on Thursday. Ahead of this, the BRS allegedly put up posters of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national secretary, BL Santhosh, reading "Wanted" and "Talented in MLA poaching" at two places in Hyderabad.

Why does this story matter?

The tussle between the BJP and BRS has intensified as Telangana Assembly polls and General Elections are nearing.

The BRS and other Opposition parties have accused the BJP of misusing probe agencies to carry out a witch-hunt against its opponents.

The Telangana Police is also looking into the allegations of the BJP poaching BRS lawmakers, as the party has a precedent of toppling governments.

Reward of Rs. 15 lakh, say posters

The posters took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that those who furnish information about the "Wanted" person will be rewarded with Rs. 15 lakh, a promise Modi made before assuming power. The ED will question Kavitha for the second time on Thursday. During her first questioning session, posters were seen calling Modi the "destroyer of democracy" and the "grandfather of hypocrisy."

BRS MLA poaching case: SC told CBI to stall probe

Hoardings likening BJP to Nirma washing power welcomed Amit Shah

On Sunday, Union Home Minister and BJP leader, Amit Shah, visited Hyderabad to attend the 54th Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Raising Day parade. The BRS welcomed him with a hoarding featuring Nirma washing powder's iconic mascot but replaced the faces with those of BJP leaders who switched over to the party following allegations of corruption.

Corruption allegations 'whitewashed' as leaders join BJP: Hoarding

The billboard compared the BJP to the detergent used for "whitewashing" leaders from other parties accused of corruption. The list featured Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, both of whom jumped to the BJP from Congress.

BRS protested Telangana BJP chief's derogatory remark on Kavitha

Separately, BRS workers protested on Saturday against BJP's Telangana unit chief Bandi Sanjay's alleged derogatory remarks regarding Kavitha, an MLC. On being asked whether the ED would arrest Kavitha in the case, Bandi said, "Will they kiss her if not arrest her?" However, he later issued a statement saying that it was a common Telugu phrase and wasn't intended to be demeaning.

What is the case?

The probe agencies claim that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government formulated a rigged liquor policy, under which the AAP government waived the license fee for a purported "South Group" in exchange for Rs. 100 crore in kickbacks. The agencies claim that Kavitha is a part of the southern cartel, along with several other Hyderabad-based businessmen and liquor company officials.