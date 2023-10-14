MP: CM Chouhan spars with Priyanka, Nath on welfare schemes

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 12:12 pm Oct 14, 202312:12 pm

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Congress leaders traded barbs over welfare initiatives in the state

As the election season gains momentum in Madhya Pradesh, a verbal spat erupted between Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Kamal Nath and the state's Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, over the execution of public welfare schemes. While Vadra accused Chouhan of "misleading" the public, the CM questioned why his government's welfare initiatives were stopped during Nath's term as chief minister. Nath also accused Chouhan of using inappropriate language against the Gandhi family.

Why does this story matter?

The war of words between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Chouhan and the Congress leaders comes days after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the upcoming assembly elections in five states, including Madhya Pradesh. While the polling in MP is set to take place on November 17, the counting will happen on December 3. The Congress won the previous 2018 elections, but its government collapsed in 2020 after 22 Congress MLAs joined the BJP.

'Congress doesn't have dictatorship': Vadra mocks Chouhan

Vadra took to X and highlighted that the Congress plans to offer scholarships to every child in Madhya Pradesh, regardless of their caste and religion. "Shivraj ji, this is the rule of good people that they respect elders. Congress does not have dictatorship wherein the names of its own leaders are not taken and issues not heard," she said. Vadra also reportedly predicted Chouhan's exit as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was allegedly shying away from mentioning his name in speeches.

Chouhan accuses Nath of cheating Gandhis, Congress leader hits back

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Chouhan accused Nath of deceiving the Gandhi family by pressuring them to make false announcements about free education and cash incentives for students. He alleged that during a speech by Vadra, Nath allegedly requested her to amend her announcement about free education from Classes 1 to 12. In response, Nath hit out at Chouhan for allegedly using bad language against the Gandhi family, mentioning former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and Indira Gandhi.

What CM Chouhan posted on X

Rahul Gandhi labels Madhya Pradesh as 'BJP's laboratory'

On Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of turning Madhya Pradesh into its laboratory. "In BJP's laboratory, the dead are treated, and their money is stolen. This doesn't happen anywhere else in India," he said. Gandhi was referring to the MP's alleged Ayushman Bharat scam following the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG)'s report finding grave irregularities. He also mentioned veteran politician LK Advani's book, wherein he opined that MP—not Gujarat—was the BJP's "original laboratory."